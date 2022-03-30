Home Depot Whale Trades For March 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Home Depot HD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $143,233, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $528,758.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $325.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 398.0 with a total volume of 1,012.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $325.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $224.7K 1.7K 91 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $310.00 $55.3K 185 78 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $55.0K 28 0 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $320.00 $41.9K 604 311 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $310.00 $41.1K 382 27

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,503,858, the price of HD is down -1.29% at $313.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.