Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 123 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $3,422,024 and 95, calls, for a total amount of $5,314,487.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $1600.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 408.12 with a total volume of 105,847.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $1600.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $1300.00 $201.5K 106 44 SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $750.00 $193.6K 976 7.1K SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $580.00 $145.6K 414 62 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $800.00 $127.7K 3.2K 9.2K SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $750.00 $105.2K 976 6.8K

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,937,706, the price of SHOP is up 6.05% at $744.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.