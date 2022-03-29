Caterpillar Whale Trades For March 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,105 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $489,916.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $240.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $240.00 $242.5K 247 501 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $67.0K 234 45 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $63.7K 567 117 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $195.00 $34.9K 17 15 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $175.00 $34.6K 0 8

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,229,579, the price of CAT is down -1.33% at $218.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $257.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $231

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.