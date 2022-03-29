What Are Whales Doing With Pinterest

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $563,640 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $165,815.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $52.5 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinterest options trades today is 2981.88 with a total volume of 1,802.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinterest's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $232.5K 3.9K 254 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $28.00 $150.0K 288 1.0K PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $94.2K 3.3K 35 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $42.2K 2.6K 101 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $34.1K 3.6K 44

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,584,824, the price of PINS is up 0.93% at $26.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.