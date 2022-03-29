What Are Whales Doing With Plug Power

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $446,320 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $289,999.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $29.00 $163.0K 79 2.2K PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $29.00 $160.1K 79 1.2K PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $96.9K 4.1K 106 PLUG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $30.00 $36.0K 10.2K 355 PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $35.3K 3.3K 108

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,438,480, the price of PLUG is up 3.88% at $29.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.