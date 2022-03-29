Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PDD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinduoduo.

Looking at options history for Pinduoduo PDD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $714,977 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $122,211.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $200.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinduoduo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinduoduo's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $200.6K 1.3K 331 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $195.0K 1.7K 562 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $46.50 $143.5K 548 37 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $76.8K 3 5 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $41.00 $65.8K 328 1

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,874,053, the price of PDD is up 2.72% at $44.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.