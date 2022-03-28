Archer-Daniels Midland Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Archer-Daniels Midland.

Looking at options history for Archer-Daniels Midland ADM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $150,890 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $794,954.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $92.5 for Archer-Daniels Midland over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Archer-Daniels Midland options trades today is 874.78 with a total volume of 3,575.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Archer-Daniels Midland's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $92.5 over the last 30 days.

Archer-Daniels Midland Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $90.00 $360.0K 3.2K 1.2K ADM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $88.00 $80.0K 202 1.0K ADM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $87.50 $76.0K 1.6K 236 ADM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $92.50 $75.6K 88 83 ADM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $70.8K 563 423

Where Is Archer-Daniels Midland Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,378,627, the price of ADM is down -1.32% at $92.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Archer-Daniels Midland:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer-Daniels Midland, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.