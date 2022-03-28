Looking At Morgan Stanley's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Morgan Stanley MS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $983,533, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $470,080.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $110.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $384.0K 11.1K 2.0K MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $196.7K 595 760 MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $141.0K 35 33 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $96.5K 11.1K 2.0K MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $94.00 $67.2K 61 234

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,570,067, the price of MS is down -1.79% at $90.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.