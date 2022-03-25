Intel Whale Trades For March 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,656,006 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,078,686.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $65.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $260.8K 38.5K 2.5K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $204.8K 27.3K 600 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $145.5K 2.8K 385 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $121.5K 8.6K 537 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $51.00 $118.6K 4.4K 5.5K

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,024,433, the price of INTC is down -0.13% at $51.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $47

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.