This Is What Whales Are Betting On IBM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $100,680 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $459,097.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $180.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $189.0K 550 227 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $126.00 $80.8K 12 100 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $135.00 $60.2K 15 10 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $135.00 $41.7K 327 105 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $40.4K 459 118

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,268,823, the price of IBM is up 1.3% at $130.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.