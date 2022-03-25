This Is What Whales Are Betting On Merck & Co

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $427,309 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $261,762.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $72.5 to $90.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Merck & Co options trades today is 3349.12 with a total volume of 12,775.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $72.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $77.50 $71.5K 2.3K 2.0K MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $77.50 $71.0K 2.3K 498 MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $77.50 $71.0K 2.3K 1.4K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $82.50 $63.4K 13.1K 949 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $82.50 $62.3K 13.1K 549

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,232,796, the price of MRK is up 1.03% at $81.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.