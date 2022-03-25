10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $38.4K 72 1.0K DAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $131.5K 2.0K 403 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $35.3K 642 397 SAIA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $139.5K 2 300 EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $30.6K 368 200 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $581.2K 8.0K 93 ACM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $29.6K 193 57 RTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $35.0K 138 56 HON CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $190.00 $36.1K 426 54 RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $40.5K 829 50

• Regarding HTZ HTZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAC DAC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.5K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 2024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAIA SAIA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 20 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE EOSE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 665 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $581.2K, with a price of $6250.0 per contract. There were 8022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACM ACM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX RTX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 301 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON HON, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 20 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

