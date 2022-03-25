Looking At Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,247, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $322,384.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $275.0 to $370.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $275.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $330.00 $149.2K 1.2K 101 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $342.50 $37.8K 28 33 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $340.00 $36.7K 1.9K 10 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $350.00 $34.1K 438 312 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $275.00 $32.4K 0 5

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 230,014, the price of GS is up 0.68% at $338.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.