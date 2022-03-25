NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,510,957 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,217,453.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $215.0 to $325.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $215.0 to $325.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $290.00 $802.4K 2.6K 262 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $277.50 $105.0K 3.9K 231 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $280.00 $98.4K 7.4K 6.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $86.3K 2.6K 144 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $280.00 $84.4K 6.2K 2.1K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,591,647, the price of NVDA is up 0.09% at $281.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $245

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.