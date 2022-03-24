10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $270.00 $48.0K 17.8K 87.7K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $240.00 $34.0K 340 819 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $297.50 $201.1K 1.1K 611 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $355.8K 5.4K 548 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $136.00 $30.5K 949 544 ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $47.0K 2.8K 472 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $66.3K 1.2K 421 APH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $172.2K 16 420 TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $107.00 $28.7K 389 352 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $34.6K 1.1K 348

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 17887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 307 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.1K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 1127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $355.8K, with a price of $1625.0 per contract. There were 5400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN ASAN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 2876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APH APH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 420 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.2K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $107.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

