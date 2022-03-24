Coinbase Global Whale Trades For March 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 79% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $376,950 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $1,667,988.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $400.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 701.25 with a total volume of 23,421.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $172.0K 739 140 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $140.00 $108.4K 1.2K 369 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $182.50 $81.9K 728 354 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $78.0K 105 20 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $74.2K 1.2K 150

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,353,571, the price of COIN is up 4.66% at $191.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.