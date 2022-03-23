10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $172.50 $25.8K 26.8K 166.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $250.00 $59.7K 10.0K 22.2K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $42.5K 3.2K 6.5K YOU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $40.8K 4.8K 4.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $33.2K 6.6K 3.1K ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $46.0K 8.6K 1.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $39.7K 10.8K 1.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $305.00 $49.1K 12.4K 1.2K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $114.00 $29.2K 616 985 DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $40.4K 1.1K 979

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 187 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 26822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 10076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN TXN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $869.0 per contract. There were 3208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YOU YOU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $404.0 per contract. There were 4834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 6646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI ADI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 303 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 8663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 10827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 12490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $1925.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

