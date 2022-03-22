This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pinterest

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pinterest PINS.
And retail traders should know.
We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.
Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PINS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.
So how do we know what this whale just did?
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Pinterest.
This isn't normal.
The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.
Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,493,319, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $204,305.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $57.5 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinterest options trades today is 1320.12 with a total volume of 1,802.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinterest's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.
Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|PINS
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$57.50
|$623.0K
|356
|256
|PINS
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$57.50
|$311.5K
|356
|256
|PINS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$40.00
|$187.7K
|537
|137
|PINS
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$57.50
|$174.4K
|356
|56
|PINS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|05/20/22
|$35.00
|$124.7K
|3.6K
|137
Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 1,380,967, the price of PINS is up 2.45% at $26.16.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
