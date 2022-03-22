Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $52,520 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,738,315.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $115.00 $133.6K 6.2K 4.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $110.0K 8.6K 884 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $110.00 $98.1K 10.0K 94 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $120.00 $88.2K 2.4K 1.9K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $81.6K 8.6K 1.6K

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,712,786, the price of BABA is up 9.72% at $113.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.