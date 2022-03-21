10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $58.2K 15.1K 5.6K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $33.00 $111.1K 8.5K 5.4K PLUG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $466.0K 7.4K 2.0K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $210.00 $59.0K 5.9K 1.8K IR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $112.5K 297 1.0K CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $200.00 $28.1K 2.3K 829 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $41.8K 455 559 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $95.00 $36.7K 149 381 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $205.0K 5.3K 338 JCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $34.5K 0 294

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 908 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 15198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3175 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 8557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG PLUG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $466.0K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 7495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 5908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IR IR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $2090.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 153 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL UAL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 669 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 5388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JCI JCI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.