10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $1000.00 $37.4K 14.4K 56.6K MULN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $2.50 $25.0K 24.5K 11.7K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $3200.00 $38.7K 380 4.2K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $165.00 $40.3K 233 4.1K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $39.00 $61.0K 137 983 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $45.00 $45.4K 468 932 TOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $26.2K 204 736 EBAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $57.2K 441 511 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $66.0K 2.9K 401 FL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $125.0K 154 250

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 14426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MULN MULN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 24582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $4840.0 per contract. There were 380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 733 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOL TOL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY EBAY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 305 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 2981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL FL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 669 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

