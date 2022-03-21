DiDi Global Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DiDi Global DIDI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIDI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for DiDi Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $183,080, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $405,283.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $15.0 for DiDi Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DiDi Global options trades today is 4301.89 with a total volume of 34,937.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DiDi Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

DiDi Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIDI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $4.50 $119.0K 1.0K 1.0K DIDI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $117.0K 20.5K 1.1K DIDI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $58.3K 3.0K 1.5K DIDI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $56.5K 3.0K 5.9K DIDI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $46.8K 3.1K 799

Where Is DiDi Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 96,132,257, the price of DIDI is down -0.12% at $4.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.