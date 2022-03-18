Pinterest Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $533,116 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $423,271.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $35.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $27.00 $206.0K 48 1.0K PINS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $35.00 $174.4K 1.0K 168 PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $25.00 $99.0K 3.2K 1.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $26.00 $73.7K 558 1.7K PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $60.0K 2.2K 106

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,108,175, the price of PINS is up 4.26% at $25.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.