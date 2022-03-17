Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TGT

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $129,788 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,579,771.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $300.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $492.8K 10.1K 1.4K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $172.5K 10.1K 522 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $167.8K 214 0 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $205.00 $155.8K 1.2K 159 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $107.8K 10.1K 222

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,476,505, the price of TGT is up 2.31% at $220.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $353.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $294.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.