10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $850.00 $435.6K 18.5K 58.8K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $16.00 $48.3K 53.5K 10.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $82.5K 8.3K 3.8K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $61.00 $40.1K 1.3K 3.7K FSR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $7.50 $40.1K 9.2K 1.0K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $3100.00 $68.8K 5.4K 845 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $27.1K 8.8K 750 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $850.0K 279 103 KIRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $141.3K 2.3K 97 MAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $82.5K 452 89

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $435.6K, with a price of $2178.0 per contract. There were 18547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 742 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 53513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 8329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 1394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 9248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $3100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $22952.0 per contract. There were 5426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 8820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $850.0K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KIRK KIRK, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.3K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 2302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR MAR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.