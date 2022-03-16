Looking At Lockheed Martin's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lockheed Martin LMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 68 uncommon options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $838,671, and 51 are calls, for a total amount of $4,119,266.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $580.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lockheed Martin options trades today is 569.86 with a total volume of 14,096.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lockheed Martin's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $400.00 $252.0K 391 101 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $390.00 $251.4K 299 184 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $390.00 $240.3K 299 240 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $186.3K 391 59 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $162.2K 391 28

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,819,247, the price of LMT is down -6.5% at $419.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $467

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $486.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $521.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.