What Are Whales Doing With XPeng

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $170,250 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $405,076.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $50.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 789.17 with a total volume of 3,313.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.50 $73.5K 446 643 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.50 $57.4K 446 946 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $50.3K 1.5K 20 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $26.50 $40.5K 3 241 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $37.5K 225 52

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,085,579, the price of XPEV is up 25.81% at $26.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.