Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $2,955,928 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $529,338.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $270.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 892.72 with a total volume of 8,110.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $488.6K 2.2K 681 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $341.0K 2.2K 253 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $286.8K 2.2K 445 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $248.1K 2.2K 342 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $180.1K 2.2K 301

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,079,952, the price of CRWD is up 1.36% at $185.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.