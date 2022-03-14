What Are Whales Doing With Johnson & Johnson

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $140,982 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,498,474.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $190.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 4861.64 with a total volume of 9,033.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $175.00 $176.1K 12.1K 1.2K JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $165.00 $160.1K 3.1K 200 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $146.5K 173 50 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $170.00 $131.7K 12.6K 601 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $167.50 $117.8K 947 256

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,897,009, the price of JNJ is up 1.33% at $171.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

