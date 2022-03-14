General Electric Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Electric GE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for General Electric.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $173,625, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $608,644.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $125.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $213.0K 1.7K 152 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $100.0K 4.3K 1.3K GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $69.9K 92 20 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $55.9K 1.7K 330 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $55.1K 1.7K 291

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,768,547, the price of GE is up 0.29% at $92.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $116.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

