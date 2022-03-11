Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AXP

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on American Express AXP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $692,049, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $967,518.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $160.00 $198.9K 16.3K 2.1K AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $190.00 $186.4K 1.7K 2.0K AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $170.00 $82.4K 6.3K 309 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $190.00 $70.9K 1.7K 1.0K AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $64.4K 506 92

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,925,993, the price of AXP is down -0.79% at $168.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $215

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.