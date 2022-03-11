Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LULU

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica LULU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $419,046, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $144,024.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $287.50 $144.0K 0 82 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $400.00 $82.2K 8 8 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $360.00 $63.2K 451 10 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $290.00 $55.4K 190 34 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $54.5K 5 100

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 620,050, the price of LULU is down -2.75% at $293.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

