This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $528,160 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $905,749.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $400.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 392.67 with a total volume of 1,442.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $320.00 $141.3K 1.5K 150 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $340.00 $124.7K 113 137 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $91.8K 405 20 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $340.00 $86.5K 113 0 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $305.00 $86.2K 1.5K 306

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,576,611, the price of MA is down -1.11% at $324.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

