APA Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on APA APA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 options trades for APA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,850, and 36, calls, for a total amount of $2,432,533..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $60.0 for APA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $388.0K 5 4.0K APA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $205.0K 2.7K 100 APA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $141.9K 10.0K 682 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $126.5K 10.0K 5.7K APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $120.2K 1.3K 765

Where Is APA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,486,869, the price of APA is up 3.46% at $40.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On APA:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.