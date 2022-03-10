Peabody Energy Whale Trades For March 10

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Peabody Energy BTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Peabody Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $89,530, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $945,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Peabody Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peabody Energy options trades today is 3076.9 with a total volume of 11,803.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peabody Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $18.00 $168.0K 1.2K 515 BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $132.5K 6.0K 238 BTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $15.00 $124.3K 6.0K 113 BTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $105.0K 6.0K 438 BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $103.1K 6.1K 822

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,018,835, the price of BTU is up 7.59% at $22.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Peabody Energy:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Peabody Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

