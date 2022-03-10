This Is What Whales Are Betting On Deere

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Deere DE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $480,125, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $185,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $420.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 470.11 with a total volume of 681.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $390.00 $103.9K 125 0 DE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $360.00 $62.1K 255 0 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $400.00 $59.2K 811 135 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $56.5K 521 36 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $380.00 $51.2K 660 48

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 677,418, the price of DE is up 1.08% at $372.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $432.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $417.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

