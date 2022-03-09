What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,210,944 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $624,703.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $400.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2111.64 with a total volume of 14,585.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $215.00 $480.5K 6.1K 135 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/11/22 $215.00 $479.7K 4.9K 135 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $182.50 $60.0K 1.0K 4.2K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $155.00 $42.2K 170 24 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $41.6K 3.7K 150

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,365,603, the price of BA is up 3.15% at $179.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

