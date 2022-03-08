10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $172.50 $45.0K 692 4.2K MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $26.00 $26.9K 14.9K 3.6K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $140.0K 5.1K 1.3K CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $88.2K 2.8K 1.3K SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $177.6K 13.1K 1.3K OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $25.7K 12.8K 605 PBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $70.0K 6.3K 458 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $29.00 $47.2K 1.5K 370 EOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $28.0K 1.7K 174 SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $52.50 $26.4K 1.4K 119

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CVX CVX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRO MRO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 14944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 318 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 5170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPE CPE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLB SLB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.6K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 13142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXY OXY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $661.0 per contract. There were 12804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBT PBT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 6375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BP BP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 129 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOG EOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHEL SHEL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.