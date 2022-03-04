10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $42.0K 77.9K 1.5K PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $28.4K 1.2K 385 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $40.0K 8.8K 352 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $2650.00 $30.6K 67 299 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $54.00 $28.0K 2.9K 284 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2700.00 $30.0K 2.5K 130 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $39.8K 2.4K 124 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $95.6K 1.1K 80 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $63.2K 780 77 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $59.6K 1 33

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding T T, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 77940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 686 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 8860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $2650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 322 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30000.0 per contract. There were 2502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $398.0 per contract. There were 2437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 686 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 1170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 322 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $2637.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 231 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $3975.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

