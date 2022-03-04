This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 68 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 51 are puts, for a total amount of $7,503,164 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,001,828.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $200.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 4563.1 with a total volume of 22,921.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $375.4K 17.4K 257 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $334.8K 8.2K 747 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $264.8K 5.6K 651 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $155.00 $264.5K 5.6K 601 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $255.2K 8.2K 1.3K

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,812,615, the price of BABA is down -2.46% at $99.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

