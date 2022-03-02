Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SCHW

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $189,250, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $808,377.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $415.4K 699 270 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $244.5K 699 100 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $65.0K 2.4K 19 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $63.3K 699 300 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $47.5K 579 619

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,603,359, the price of SCHW is up 5.39% at $82.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

