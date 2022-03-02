This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wynn Resorts

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $305,050 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $852,769.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $97.5 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $97.5 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $156.0K 2.0K 729 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $130.0K 2.0K 100 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $90.00 $114.0K 647 378 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $90.00 $80.0K 647 879 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $61.5K 2.0K 105

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,084,773, the price of WYNN is up 7.91% at $88.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

CBRE has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

