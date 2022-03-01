Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 72 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,038,896 and 54, calls, for a total amount of $3,399,721.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $300.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 1273.49 with a total volume of 34,369.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $246.6K 57 25 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $200.00 $243.9K 4.3K 3.5K CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $185.00 $211.8K 350 131 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $189.2K 1.8K 601 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $119.5K 1.3K 113

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,011,455, the price of CRWD is up 2.69% at $200.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

