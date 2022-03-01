This Is What Whales Are Betting On Newmont

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Newmont NEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Newmont.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,760, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $319,773.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $75.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 692.0 with a total volume of 1,629.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $72.50 $77.7K 887 508 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $51.0K 272 88 NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $45.3K 242 0 NEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $42.3K 391 127 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $63.00 $37.9K 287 71

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,237,730, the price of NEM is up 3.56% at $68.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont:

Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.