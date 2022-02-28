Salesforce.com Whale Trades For February 28

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.com.

Looking at options history for Salesforce.com CRM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $183,860 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $455,504.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $330.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce.com options trades today is 1296.75 with a total volume of 1,228.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $210.00 $166.6K 1.2K 225 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $210.00 $67.6K 1.2K 499 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $42.6K 20 10 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $40.2K 3.1K 315 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $37.7K 4 9

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 952,157, the price of CRM is down -0.1% at $207.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce.com:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.