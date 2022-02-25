This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caterpillar

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $924,658, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $510,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $230.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $240.1K 1.3K 100 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $187.2K 271 90 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $187.50 $155.9K 146 568 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $220.00 $103.7K 11.7K 190 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $84.3K 866 7

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,554,605, the price of CAT is up 1.26% at $187.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $278.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

