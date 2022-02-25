UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for UnitedHealth Group UNH summing a total amount of $713,112.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 289,887.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $430.0 to $470.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 404.5 with a total volume of 796.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $430.0 to $470.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $470.00 $153.7K 751 158 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $450.00 $81.6K 275 21 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $450.00 $81.6K 275 21 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $450.00 $78.8K 275 201 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $460.00 $68.6K 559 212

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,197,553, the price of UNH is up 3.85% at $473.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.