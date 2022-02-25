What Are Whales Doing With Raytheon Technologies

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Raytheon Technologies RTX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Raytheon Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,300, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $647,225..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $105.0 for Raytheon Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Raytheon Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Raytheon Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Raytheon Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $115.4K 471 0 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $93.2K 569 237 RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $93.1K 548 0 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $57.2K 4.3K 1.0K RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $54.4K 4.3K 3.5K

Where Is Raytheon Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,422,993, the price of RTX is up 3.42% at $97.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

