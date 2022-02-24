Looking At DigitalOcean Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for DigitalOcean Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $366,255, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $429,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $90.0 for DigitalOcean Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DigitalOcean Holdings options trades today is 814.5 with a total volume of 2,355.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DigitalOcean Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $204.0K 137 120 DOCN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $50.00 $122.7K 4.0K 684 DOCN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $119.0K 4.0K 1.1K DOCN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $81.2K 295 49 DOCN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $61.5K 51 15

Where Is DigitalOcean Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,138,640, the price of DOCN is up 15.2% at $54.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.