American Express Whale Trades For February 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,350,191 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $455,020.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $197.5 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $197.5 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $195.5K 178 309 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $186.7K 1.0K 9 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $103.0K 1.0K 45 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $185.00 $91.5K 1.1K 590 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $82.6K 1.0K 20

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,379,705, the price of AXP is down -1.62% at $189.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $215

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $204

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.